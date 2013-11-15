Prostate enlargement is a common condition that affects men, and while it is a painful condition to develop, it is...
We will soon enter the season of colds and flu, and we have to take care of our defense mechanisms...
Just because summer almost ended doesn’t mean we should not take care of our bodies. In search of slimming secrets,...
There are many exotic fruits around the world that not only look interesting but also have a unique taste. The...
Constipation is a common problem that affects just about everyone. To get your digestive system back to normal, you’re going...
The eating process in Japan is based on centuries-old traditions where everything has a meaning and makes sense. Japanese cuisine...
Clean Eating: A Lifestyle, Not a Diet When it comes to weight loss, people tend to try fad diet after...
The paleo style of eating, also called the “caveman diet” is perfect for those who enjoy simple and hearty meals...
Do you always feel hungry? There are several different explanations of the endless sense of hunger that you may be...
The word diet usually means a temporary change in nutrition that reduces calories by eating a little more than a...
The GM diet or the 7-day diet has captured the imagination of thousands of people. Many have lost oodles of...
Get Scared About Your Weight? It is a scary thought, “The plague of Obesity in America.” There were rumors in...
If you agree that pancakes are the best thing that could have happened to mankind, then we are definitely on...